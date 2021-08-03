Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently spoke with Brandon Marcello to discuss a number of different topics, including his “WWE Dynamite” call from several weeks ago, and how he still enjoys what he does despite making the occasional error here and there. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits that sometimes he screws up and makes mistakes on commentary:

I’m enjoying what I’m doing to be honest with you and I hope my works holds up. You know sometimes I screw up. You’re doing it live without a net, I get that. So, and it’s just human error. It’s funny, I’ve been watching a lot of the Olympics, I’ve heard guys mispronounce names, misidentify people and that’s what you get sometimes. So, but I’m happy. That’s the great thing about it, I’m happy and I’m doing what I love to do.

On his “WWE Dynamite” botch from AEW:

Sometimes you don’t even know why you said something. I had said something the other night about WWE on AEW TV, caused a big hysteria and I didn’t even — and this is honest to God truth; I didn’t even know I said it until I got to my little trailer, dressing trailer and of course I had a welcoming party. ‘Why did you say that?’ ‘Say what?’ So and of course the internet went crazy, so, whatever. It’s just human error man. I’m out there having fun and busting my ass and I’m hopeful that I say the right things occasionally so, we’ll see how it works out.

