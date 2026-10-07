Jim Ross believes Kevin Owens would be a major addition to AEW if the longtime WWE star ever decides to make the jump.

Owens has spent more than a decade with WWE, becoming a former Universal Champion and one of the company’s most established performers. During a recent edition of the “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross was asked what Owens could have accomplished had he joined AEW.

“Champion. He could have been a world champion. Still could. He’s not an old guy,” Ross said. “But I think he’s, from what I hear, he’s a good locker room guy.”

Ross also praised Owens’ versatility, noting that he can comfortably work on either side of the babyface-heel divide.

“He can work with anybody as a babyface or a heel, and that’s a great trait to have,” Ross said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then pointed to the way WWE has treated Owens, particularly while he was sidelined due to injury.

“But WWE has taken good care of him while he was hurt. Surgery got paid. Those things are big, especially for the wife of the family. So we’ll see how that transpires as it goes forward.”

Despite Owens’ lengthy tenure with WWE, Ross said he doesn’t believe the door is necessarily closed on the 42-year-old eventually appearing in AEW.

“But it’s not too late for him to be in AEW at some point in time. At least that’s my take on it,” Ross said. “And I would welcome him with open arms if I were Tony Khan into my roster, my locker room.”

Ross continued by praising Owens’ in-ring style and the physicality he brings to his matches.

“But he’s just a hell of a hand, and he’s a rugged heel. His matches have been physical and logical, and that seals it with me.”

Ross added, “I love that logical physicality and I would love to see it. I don’t know how likely it is.”

While Ross would welcome Owens to AEW, he also indicated that his understanding is that Owens has re-signed with WWE.

Owens is currently scheduled to compete in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on October 10 in New Orleans.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.