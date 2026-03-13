Jim Ross addressed recent rumors of his longtime friend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE.

Ahead of next week’s WWE Raw show on March 16 in San Antonio, TX., there have been rumors making the rounds regarding “The Texas Rattlesnake” possibly returning for the “3:16 Day” edition of WWE Raw in “The Lone Star State.”

‘Good Ole’ J.R.’ doesn’t see ‘The Bionic Redneck’ stepping inside the squared circle for a match if he were to return.

“To wrestle? No,” Ross said on his Grilling J.R. podcast. “To make an appearance or to shoot an angle or something along those lines? I could see that potentially happening.”

Ross continued, “As far as Steve having another match, I don’t see it. I’m not being pessimistic or a ‘Negative Nelly’ or a ‘Negative Nelson’ [or] whatever.”

As he continued on the subject, the legendary pro wrestling commentator spoke about Austin’s health.

“That’s not where his head is and he’s trying to take care of himself health-wise,” he said. “You know, we just forget these guys are not Iron Man. When they’re hurt, they’re hurt. And Austin’s got that bad neck. He’s having bad knees. I don’t think it’s worth the risk, quite frankly.

He added, “I think that’s how Steve would look at it and I know him pretty well, but I don’t think there’s any chance. There’s a chance obviously that he could do something, but do I think he’ll wrestle? No way in hell.”

Advertised for the 3/16 episode of WWE Raw is El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano and the returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

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