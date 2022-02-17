Jim Ross has revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire soon.

Ross recently appeared on the Jmart & Ramon Podcast, and talked about how he’d like to end his career with AEW.

“My contracts up soon and I’m not looking to go anywhere,” Ross revealed. “But nonetheless, I’m 70, I’ve got to be realistic at some point my crazy ass life cause I haven’t been. If my late wife were here she’d say amen to that because he’s a character. I’m loving what I’m doing, still fun for me guys. As long as you keep that element in your place of work, you’re alright, you’re doing good.”

Ross continued and praised AEW President Tony Khan as a genius.

“I can damn sure call a wrestling match because that’s what I love to do. At my age, I’m a widower, my life is occupied by only a small handful of things. One of them is broadcasting a pro wrestling match, as crazy as that sounds. It’s a great little company to be with, we’re growing exponentially, Tony Khan is a genius,” JR said.

