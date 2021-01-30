On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast legendary commentator Jim Ross weighed in on the conversation regarding wrestler’s of today being “softer” than they were in the past, a criticism that was first brought up by the Undertaker. Hear what Ross had to say below.

Agrees with the Undertaker saying today’s wrestlers are not as tough:

Because they’re trained differently. They’re brought into the business differently, they’re not sitting in a car, they’re not making 25-40 bucks a night. It’s just a different ball game and Taker’s got a good point there. Today’s wrestling getting chopped unmercifully to where your blood is rushing to the surface and bruising is already in affect, probably wouldn’t happen in today’s world because the offending person wouldn’t stand for it.

How the COVID era has helped extend careers:

The COVID era of pro wrestling in a way has been a career extender for a lot of talents. They’re not on the road as much, they’re not traveling as much, they’ve got time to heel and focus on one major project. We always wanted the business to be better. You’re right about the business being better, could you imagine how much better it is right now than it was just a few years ago? Some of these things we were talking about [back in the day] weren’t as negative. Does that mean they shouldn’t have been changed? No, it just means it was more accepted in that era than some things are today.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)