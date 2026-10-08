Jim Ross says Aleister Black should make sure any promises from a wrestling promotion are written into his next agreement. On Grilling JR, Ross responded to Black’s account of expectations that were not met during his WWE return, while saying he had no reason to assume Black’s account was untrue.

Ross spoke from his experience as WWE’s former head of talent relations, but he did not claim firsthand knowledge of Black’s negotiations. WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Ross’s broader view of Black’s future; these remarks address how Black could protect specific promises in a future deal.

“Did you get the promises in writing? … So you can easy add a little addendum to a contract and say, ‘WWE hereby guarantees the following for said client,’ blah, blah, blah. It’s easy. And that way they got it on paper. So then this issue would be a non-issue because you got it on paper. It’s a whole different set of rules.”

Ross also suggested that Black avoid being seen as a difficult hire. He praised Black’s ability and appearance earlier in the conversation, saying he expected the wrestler to find more work.

“He needs to get away from all the drama, ’cause nobody wants to hire somebody that they perceive might be a headache.”

Source: Grilling JR, “What’s Next for Aleister Black”.