Jim Ross is unfortunately back in the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator revealed on social media that he was having difficulty breathing and was admitted back into the hospital. Ross adds that he “will be okay” and plans on fighting through as he always has.

Another trip to the ER. Difficulty breathing. Likely an overnight stay. I’ll be ok. Let’s fight!

Ross was previously in the hospital due to shortness of breath back in May, which caused him to miss AEW Double or Nothing. The legendary play-by-play man has been dealing with a number of health issues over the last calendar year.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Ross a speedy recovery.