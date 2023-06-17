Jim Ross has sustained a minor injury ahead of this evening’s AEW Collision premiere.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on Twitter that he took a bad fall this morning and shared a photo of a gnarly black eye. Despite his fall, Ross promises fans that he will still be at the desk for tonight’s Collision.

Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan revealed yesterday that Ross, along with NJPW’s Kevin Kelly and wrestling legend Nigel McGuinness, will be the main commentary crew for Collision. This differs from the Dynamite team which consists of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and ECW legend Taz.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish JR a speedy recovery.