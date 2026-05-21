Despite currently undergoing testing related to dementia and Alzheimer’s concerns, Jim Ross says he’s feeling physically great and remains optimistic about the situation.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast (full episode below), the legendary announcer opened up about a recent appointment with his neurologist, noting that doctors are running multiple tests as a precautionary measure. Ross explained that while medical professionals are concerned enough to investigate potential dementia or Alzheimer’s symptoms, he currently feels fine and is staying proactive about his health.

Ross also confirmed he will be traveling to New York City this weekend to call the action for AEW Double or Nothing.

During the podcast, Ross also discussed the news that Mick Foley is set to make his AEW debut, although he admitted he is unsure how involved Foley plans to be moving forward or whether he has signed any kind of long-term agreement with the company.

“I don’t know how much he wants to work,” Ross said. “And if you look at other guys, myself included, we’re used on a limited basis. And that keeps me, in this case, fresher and it gives me a chance to continue to get my ailments addressed.”

Ross then went into more detail regarding the medical evaluations he’s currently undergoing.

“I had a very positive doctor’s appointment with my neurologist. Everybody’s getting in on the act, man. So the neurologist and I had an appointment and they took a bunch of blood and ran some tests. You know, I think they’re worried about dementia or Alzheimer’s. And I said, ‘What the hell are you going to do about it?’ It’s not a cure. You know, if there’s meds I could be taking preventively, tell me what they are and I’ll do it.”

He continued by stressing that, at least physically, he currently feels as good as ever while awaiting more answers from doctors.

“We’ll see how it works out. I’m going through a lot of tests now. I don’t feel bad at all. I feel great, actually. But you know, Conrad, let me tell you something buddy. Getting old is a bitch.”