Jim Ross joined Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness on the announce team for the main event of the premiere episode of AEW Collision last Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ross had suffered a fall, something he documented on Twitter by sharing a photo of the black eye he suffered.

The main event was CMFTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. Ross’ voice was noticeably hoarse and croaky. After the show, Ross apologized for his performance and noted he was stepping away to heal.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that “nobody said much more past he believed he had suffered a concussion from the fall, but he’s got that mentality regarding work.”

We wish Ross a speedy recovery.