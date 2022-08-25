Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he spoke about the build to next Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, which still doesn’t have a main event officially announced. He thinks it’s been a big challenge for AEW President Tony Khan.

“I don’t know that as a booker, with the last week and the next few weeks leading through to the pay-per-view, that (Tony Khan) has anything challenging him bigger than that, because what do you do?

“I’m anxious to see what the brain trust comes up with as far as creative is concerned. I have confidence that they’ll do well, but they have a lot of options. They have a lot of ways to go.”

