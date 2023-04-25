Jim Ross is high up on Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The big men collided on last week’s AEW Dynamite, where Mr. Mayhem defeated Hobbs to regain the TNT Championship. On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, Ross gave his thoughts on the match, and how he believes both talents will be foundation pieces for AEW.

Wardlow comes to my mind, quite frankly, and quickly. I think Wardlow is good. I think that Willie Hobbs has got a great upside in the future. He’s got a great look. Wonderful attitude. Those are two guys we just saw wrestle here a while back a week or so ago, with Wardlow winning the TNT Title back. I think both those guys have a chance to be the two of the big foundation pieces in AEW, if TK as he’s known, decides to go that way.

Staying on the subject, Ross states that he chats with Wardlow and Hobbs any chance he gets. He adds that there are probably other candidates that could help push AEW forward, but that these two are his current picks.

They’re both very good. They’re both young. They’re big, strong, athletic. I really enjoy working with both of those guys. There’s rarely a television that goes by, Conrad, that I don’t spend some time talking to both those guys. Not necessarily together, but where we have a little conversation about how things are going. They’ll ask me questions about the last match they had that they thought I might have seen, and I’ve pretty much seen them all. So I think those two guys are the likely candidates. Are they the only candidates? Probably not, but they’re at the top of the list.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)