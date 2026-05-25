Jim Ross made his return to AEW programming at Double or Nothing 2026 on Sunday night, joining the broadcast team for one of the evening’s featured championship matches.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been part of AEW since the company launched in 2019, although his on-screen appearances have become more limited in recent years due to ongoing health issues.

Ross recently opened up about his condition and revealed that doctors had concerns he could potentially be showing signs associated with Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Despite the scare, JR noted that he is taking preventative measures and remains positive about his overall outlook moving forward.

At Double or Nothing, Ross returned to the commentary desk alongside Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness for the Continental Championship showdown between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

After a physical back-and-forth encounter, Moxley ultimately forced O’Reilly to submit in the middle of the ring to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Following the finish, Ross accidentally referred to Moxley as the “new” Continental Champion during commentary.

However, Moxley had entered the match as the reigning champion and successfully retained the title against O’Reilly.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.