Jim Ross has broken his silence since undergoing colon cancer surgery.
The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator surfaced on social media on Wednesday to comment on the surgery he underwent this week.
“Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success,” Ross wrote via X. “Now we begin to rehabilitate.”
Our best wishes to Jim Ross and his family as he prepares for the road to recovery from his operation.
