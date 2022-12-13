Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he recalled the deal he helped Brock Lesnar sign with WWE while he was still in charge of Talent Relations. He revealed that Lesnar told him that he was just tired of being broke.

“We made a deal with J Robinson that we would not sign Brock [until the end of the wrestling season] because Brock wanted money. Brock wanted money right away in WWE. He was tired of being broke. I think he was probably getting tired of the camps and the training and the practices, being in school, the structured situation. That wasn’t his idea of a good time.”

