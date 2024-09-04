Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the reports of Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins filing a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni on the latest episode of his official podcast.

During the latest installment of the “Grilling J.R.” podcast, which was released via YouTube on September 4, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member gave his thoughts on the reports from earlier today regarding the aforementioned lawsuit.

“When you sign your contract, you agree to the terms,” Ross said. “That would include being an independent contractor. I’ll say this. The plaintiffs, Kevin Kelly and those guys, they’ll run out of money before Tony Khan does. I don’t hold out much hope they’re going to get any kind of settlement, whatsoever. Maybe I’m wrong. I’m not a judge or lawyer or anything along those lines. I don’t like those kind of lawsuits. I think they’re frivolous.”

Ross continued, “You would think guys would get together and work out something before going to spend their money on a lawyer, who is probably doing it, ‘If you win, you get this. If you don’t win, no harm, no foul.’ There is harm and there is foul. You knew what you were doing when you signed your deal. I’m not familiar with the two wrestlers. I know who they are. Kevin Kelly is an old friend of mine for years. I was sad to see him leave the way he did. He just wasn’t happy. I think he wanted a bigger role that wasn’t available to him. Then, all of a sudden, he’s gone. It’s unfortunate, it’s sad. He has a lot to offer. As far the independent contractor thing being thrown out and overruled, I don’t hold any hope for that to happen.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)