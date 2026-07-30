Jim Ross is grateful for the support he’s received from AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast (see video below), the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of AEW, praising the company’s roster while expressing confidence that the promotion will continue to grow. Ross also admitted that he wishes he was able to contribute more to the company, noting that ongoing health issues have limited what he can do.

“I’m obviously pulling for them. They’re paying me,” Ross said about AEW.

Ross then took time to praise Khan personally, crediting the AEW boss for standing by him throughout his recent health challenges.

“Tony Khan’s been a blessing in my life,” Ross continued. “And I certainly appreciate his support. You know, I wish I could be more help and I wish I could do more. And I’m working on that.”

Ross also provided an update on his health, explaining that he has been overwhelmed by the number of upcoming doctor’s appointments but remains optimistic about the future.

The legendary broadcaster is scheduled to undergo brain surgery in August to remove excess fluid, a procedure that is expected to improve both his memory and balance issues.

Despite the challenges, Ross remains hopeful that the operation will help him get back on track, and is hopeful to work the AEW All In: London show.