AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has successfully undergone brain shunt surgery.

Ross underwent the procedure on Wednesday, August 12. On Saturday, he took to social media to share a photo showing the scar from the surgery.

Prior to undergoing the procedure, Ross provided details about what the surgery would entail, including having a hole drilled into his skull as part of the process.

Three days after the surgery, Ross shared the post-operation photo along with a brief update.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Ross wrote.

As noted, Jim Ross has mentioned being hopeful that he can still attend AEW’s biggest show of the year, which goes down in just over two weeks.

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