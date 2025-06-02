Jim Ross is giving his cancer his best fight.

On Monday, the legendary WWE Hall of Fame voice of pro wrestling for the past several decades surfaced on social media with an update on said-fight.

The AEW broadcast team member took to X to post a brief statement, informing his fans that he has returned home following surgery for his ongoing battle with colon cancer.

“Made it home from the hospital,” Ross noted. “But feeling rugged.”

Ross continued, “Need to kick out. I’m trying.”

And that’s all anyone can do.

Here’s hoping J.R. keeps trying, and comes out on top like so many legends he narrated similar moments for in the past.

We’re pulling for ya, “Good Ole’ J.R.!”