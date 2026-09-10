Jim Ross says he is feeling “a lot better” following his recent health challenges, although two broken toes continue to slow his recovery.

During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast (full episode below), Ross discussed attending Oklahoma’s blowout victory over UTEP last week. The 74-year-old, a longtime Sooners supporter, called his return to the stadium a dream come true after his health issues had prevented him from attending games.

Ross said his condition has improved, but the broken toes on his left foot continue to affect his balance.

“I sit here at home and tell myself that I’m a lot better — and I am a lot better,” Ross said. “If my two toes in my left foot weren’t broken, my balance wouldn’t be as adversely affected as it is right now.”

Ross added that he must remain cautious while walking.

“I still got to be careful when I walk to not fall,” he said. “Falling is JR’s enemy.”

Ross broke the toes during a fall at his home on the morning of his August 12 brain surgery. The procedure was successful, and he hopes to return to the AEW commentary desk at All Out on September 26, provided his recovery continues moving in the right direction.

“My life is getting more structured under the new circumstances of my health,” Ross said. “And if my f***ing toes weren’t broken, I’d be way down the road.”

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the injury has limited what he can do during physical therapy.

“I can’t do as much physical therapy as far as walking or moving on my feet because of my broken toes,” Ross continued. “So, damned if you do, damned if you don’t. When they’re healed, and they’re healing slowly, I’ll be right back in the saddle. No doubt about it.”

Ross also revealed that he has lost approximately 50 pounds from his highest weight. He said his weight dropped as low as 185 or 186 pounds before climbing back to 208.