On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the current situation with Andrade, and how El Idolo was recently denied a release request from WWE after not being used in several months. Hear Ross’ full thoughts below.

Was surprised Andrade asked for his release considering the current climate:

I am surprised that during this climate, COVID climate, that people are asking for their release. You damn sure don’t want to ask for a release unless you got somewhere to go and where you can establish some stability and financial security and I don’t know that he has that or doesn’t have that.

How WWE is aware that Andrade could jump to AEW:

To me, unless you thought it out and you got a good long-range plan already in place, it’s probably not the smartest thing to do. If it’s an act of defiance or an act of ‘I’m angry’ or ‘I’m disappointed’, whatever the case may be, then that’s probably not the right reason to ask for a release, especially if you don’t have somewhere to go. So I don’t know where he would go. To me, it says that WWE is keenly aware of AEW and we’re not that pissant company Triple H said we were going to be in the beginning. If I were him, I hope he’s thought it out.

Says he still thinks Andrade needs work as a character:

Right now the most significant thing in his career, in his timeline, is he’s dating and living with Charlotte. That’s his claim to fame. He is a good worker, don’t get me wrong. He looks great, but right now he hasn’t distinguished himself. He’s another guy. Very talented other guy. That’s just me now. Would I like to work with him some day? Why not?

Says he isn’t surprised WWE denied Andrade his release request:

I hope he’s thought it through and I’m not surprised that WWE refused it because that allows him not to make him happy or another company happy and they don’t give a shit if he sits home until the contract’s over. IF you’re going to dig yourself a hole, be ready to step in it and I think that’s kind of what he’s done. He’s played those cards. You think he’s endeared himself to the decision makers? I don’t and his biggest card right now in his deck is the fact that his significant other is one of WWE’s greatest talents and that does carry some weight.

