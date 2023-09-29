Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast including his AEW contract status.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted he recently talked with Tony Khan about a new AEW deal.

“I’m very blessed,” Ross said. “Tony Khan has answered a lot of my prayers and I hope to continue working for AEW for the foreseeable future. That’s our goal, that’s Tony’s goal, that’s my goal. Tony and I had a nice chat about my contract last week at TV. Things are moving along well in that regard. I’m sure that between Barry Bloom, my agent, and the legal department at AEW that they’re going to get something worked out. That’s my belief, I’m being positive and optimistic. “

“This is the best scenario for me that I can imagine, working for a young company where when you go to work you feel invigorated, you feel excited, you’re around a lot of great, young talent who want to be stars and this group of talent, boy they work their asses off.”