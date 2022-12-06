On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jim Ross spoke about the reports that William Regal is departing the company and potentially returning to WWE.

Ross calls Regal one of the most valuable assets that AEW has had, adding that it’s been a blessing to have him even if he does depart. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

How valuable Regal has been to AEW:

He’s a valuable asset to AEW, or wherever he may be in any company. It’s been a blessing to have him around because he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. He’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience, and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys, because he was in the ring every day, you know, at TV, and always had time for the talent and the young green guys. I told someone the other day, ‘I hope you guys are paying attention to him.’ I mentioned the MJF. I said, ‘You know, the more you can sit under that learning tree of William Regal and talk about the psychology of being a wrestling villain, you should because he’s got great psychology.’ Again, a very valuable asset to wherever he may be.

How’s he unsure of what Regal’s future holds:

I don’t know what the future holds for him. But, I mean, he’s one of those guys that you can’t replace easily, or at all. I don’t know if you can replace him at all, quite frankly. He’s been an amazing boost for us. I think as we speak, he might be in England. He’s been a great friend, a loyal guy, honest, hard working, and like I said, the patience to work with some of these young cats is really amazing. It’s tough. He’s been talked about a lot here and so we’ll see where it goes storyline wise as we move forward because I don’t have a clue. I like to not know. He should be fine. He’ll be good. He’s a hell of a guy and has been a very valuable team member of AEW since he arrived.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)