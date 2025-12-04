Expect a memorable evening from All Elite Wrestling to kick off the New Year of 2026.

AEW is scheduled to run the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first AEW Dynamite show of the year in 2026.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Grilling J.R., legendary pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross confirmed that he will be in attendance at the January 7 episode in Tulsa.

“Yeah, I’ll be there,” Ross said. “I’ll be in Tulsa, and you can too if you buy a ticket.”

He did not, however, reveal whether or not he will be working the show or simply attending the event.

“That’s the thing about it, get yourself a ticket and come join us,” Ross said. “It’ll be a hell of a show. Just out of old times sake and tradition and all that good stuff.”

From there, ‘Good Ol’ J.R.’ teased the AEW show in Oklahoma being a “special night” and one fans “don’t want to miss.”

“It’ll be a night you don’t want to miss,” he said. “It’ll be a special night. And I’m sure that Tony Khan will put together a hell of a show, no doubt about it in my mind.”

Last month, J.R. noted that he is feeling better than he has in a long time as of late, and mentioned that he will be making his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.

Jim Ross signed a one-year contract extension with AEW over the summer, a deal that calls for him to work as a commentator for occasional AEW pay-per-view events.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.