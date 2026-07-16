Jim Ross is continuing to look ahead with optimism as he prepares for brain surgery next month.

After spending more than a month in the hospital, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on a recent episode of Grilling JR that doctors had determined he would undergo a shunt procedure to drain excess fluid from his brain. The surgery is expected to help address the memory and balance issues that have contributed to several falls in recent months.

On this week’s edition of Grilling JR (full episode below), Ross confirmed that the operation has officially been scheduled for August. While he did not disclose the exact date, he made it clear that he’s ready to move forward with the procedure.

“Yeah, that’s it. I’ll be ready to go,” Ross responded when co-host Conrad Thompson noted that the surgery is set for next month.

Thompson also asked Ross how it felt to finally be back home following his lengthy hospital stay. The legendary broadcaster said he’s happy with the progress he’s making and remains encouraged that doctors have identified the root of the issue.

“Great. I’m just getting better every day,” Ross said. “My balance is still a little screwed up, but it’s getting better. So, you know, I’m just happy that I’m alive and I’m happy that I’ve been diagnosed correctly, I think. So let’s get it on.”

Ross has previously explained that the shunt procedure should improve both his balance and memory. Once the surgery is complete, he is expected to spend a short time in the hospital before returning home to continue his recovery.

The timing is also notable, as Ross’ current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in August. There has been no indication yet regarding a new agreement. Ross last signed a one-year extension in the summer of 2025, allowing him to continue serving in a commentary role for AEW pay-per-view events.