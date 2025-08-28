Jim Ross has officially re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

“I signed a new contract for a year,” the 73-year-old Hall of Fame announcer revealed on his Grilling JR podcast. “Next summer, next August, I think it is [that the deal runs until].”

Ross noted that the new deal includes fewer dates, something he views as a positive. He expects to continue calling AEW pay-per-view events and may also make select TV appearances.

“I’m happy with my deal. I’m happy to go back to working with Tony [Khan],” Ross said. “Tony and I spent a lot of time together in London [during Forbidden Door] and talking about my deal and what his plans were for me. I’m still figured in very strongly. And to go do the pay-per-views is quite the opportunity. And the fact that I’m able to recharge my batteries and not just drive myself to a nub — it’s all good stuff, man.”

Earlier this month, Ross mentioned that his previous AEW deal was nearing its expiration, but he had expressed confidence about staying put. On Grilling JR, he confirmed he never had any conversations with WWE about a possible return.

“I haven’t talked to them. No plans to go back,” Ross explained. “Not that I’m saying that out of animosity or anger, but it’s just — it’s not the right time for me to get more involved in business. But they could come to me with an idea that we haven’t discussed and I might reconsider. But I like being where I am, I like the schedule I have, the freedoms that I have. I enjoy working with these young talents. I developed a good relationship with all those kids at AEW. And I’m happy where I am. I really am.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)