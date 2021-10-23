WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross issued a short statement on his Twitter account earlier today confirming that he has skin cancer near his ankle, and is awaiting future treatment.

Ross had been updating fans on his condition over the last few days before today’s tweet confirming his skin cancer diagnosis. He does state that he will still be working this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Orlando.

He writes, “On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/51PRET5Mgo — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 23, 2021

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Ross a healthy recovery.