Jim Ross gives his thoughts on Rob Van Dam.

The AEW commentator spoke about the Whole F’n Show on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he credits his fellow Hall of Famer for proving his naysayers wrong and having an incredible career.

He can’t just be known like today as the 420 guy, he’s got to be known for his skills and his ability to have great main event level matches. Look what all he overcame, the perception that he was unreliable, that he couldn’t get the job done, he proved all those naysayers wrong in a major way. He had a hell of a run. I enjoy talking to him.

Aside from the Hall of Fame RVD held a world title in WWE, TNA, and ECW. He is a former Money In The Bank winner and was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2022.

