Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer commented on AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk headlining tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. AEW booked a champion vs. champion match two weeks ago on Dynamite that lasted three minutes, with Moxley going over. AEW just announced the rematch on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

“Well, I think it’s gonna be unpredictable because I don’t know how you book this card. I don’t know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his ass whipped like a government mule and then you expect to return it Sunday. Why do I need a return? You just got your ass whipped. So there’s logical things we have to address, quite frankly. I think it’s gonna be a challenging show for Tony Khan to book but it’s loaded.”

