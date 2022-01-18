Last week, Jim Ross mentioned on Twitter that he took a nasty fall that resulted in him suffering a black eye.

The legendary announcer did make it to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to call the show. Ross talked about the situation during his Grilling JR podcast

“I was leaving for Charlotte Saturday. I had to fly to do that Battle of the Belts and for some reason I just all of a sudden lost my balance. When I lost my balance and I started stumbling and falling I tried to catch myself and went facefirst into the concrete wall. “So, I got a big knot over here some place and this black eye. It looks ugly. It was here in front of my front door. I made my booking and I worked and I came home and I’ve been suffering ever since [laughs]. It wasn’t an accident, I didn’t trip and fall. “I just lost my balance and all of a sudden my equilibrium was all screwed up and I don’t know what happened. So, I haven’t had a chance to go to the doctor to check it out so that’s where I am on that deal. I’ve been at a lot of doctor’s offices in the last several weeks so we’ll see how it works out.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription