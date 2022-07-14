On the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the promotion’s newest championship, the All-Atlantic title, and why he didn’t think it was necessary. Ross later adds that AEW will be looking to tour in the U.K. within the next calendar year. Highlights from the interview are below.

On creating the AEW All Atlantic title:

“I didn’t understand that (creating the All-Atlantic Title), but it doesn’t matter what I understand. I’m not against it, but did we need it? I don’t know that we needed it, but I also don’t know how big of an asset it’s going to be internationally for us.”

Says AEW will be going to the United Kingdom soon:

“I know that we’re going to go to places, like PAC is defending that title now in the UK I get it all the time. When are you guys coming to England? When are you going to do a pay-per-view? When are you going to do this? Well, when we come to England, you can bet your ass it’s going to be big. Tony’s got great business contacts there. But the key thing is AEW is definitely coming to the UK and it will be in the next calendar year. I know that for a fact. I don’t know the dates, but we’re all excited about that because we get great television ratings in the UK. So why not play off that?”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)