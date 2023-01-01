Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross discussed claims that Eric Bischoff made that Ross should be allowed to leave WCW because he was so miserable at the end of his tenure in the company. Ross eventually did depart from the company to go to WWE in 1993. Here are the highlights:

Bischoff’s claims that Ross was miserable:

“I think he’s inferring that my negativity was infectious, that I was one of the reasons for bad morale and that I was deeply involved in political in-fighting. I take umbrage to all those things. Could they have happened on an isolated basis? Abso-damn-lutely. I failed that, I failed in that relationship [with Jan] and I was pissed at myself, angry at the world because I let this woman slip away. So I could see Eric’s assessment here of having truth sprinkled in, but was I always bitter? No. But was I always a political mess? I don’t think so. I’d like to think not, any more than the wrestling business already is.”

Bischoff saying Ross ‘got over’ by bashing WCW:

“I got myself over, by the way, with my fucking work. My work got me over. That’s what got me over. Wrestle-speak, again.”

