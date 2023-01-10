Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross discussed whether the Legion Of Doom were difficult to work with in WWE during the Attitude Era.

“No, and here’s why. They were older. When you were remembering back to the stubborn LOD they were young and they were holding most of the cards. During this period of time they were older, they had their share of injuries. They weren’t the same guys. So you’re trying to give them a reason to get that new coat of paint and fix those dents in the bumper or whatever. So I had no problem with it. They needed something to freshen them up or we needed to get rid of them. That probably wasn’t a thing to do. It wasn’t the thing to do. They still have marquee value on your cards. We’re still in a live event business. For LOD to be in Des Moines or Wichita or wherever it may be still an attraction and it still meant something. But, they needed that proverbial fresh coat of paint and that angle seemed to provide that.”