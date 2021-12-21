Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent.

“The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could lay out a match and developed talent and how he got talent to trust him on his judgement.”

“The Rock was going to be a big star no matter what but his road to that promised land was expedited by him taking the teachings of Pat Patterson and putting them to work.”

“Jack Lanza was always a good agent, Blackjack Lanza. Gerald Briscoe did a great job in so many ways there. We had several good agents but I think if you went back and looked at all those shows, most of the stars wanted Patterson involved in some way. If you ask the roster, Patterson would win that vote overwhelmingly.”