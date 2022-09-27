On the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW play-by-play man Jim Ross spoke about the company’s recent Grand Slam Dynamite special, where the Good Ole JR gives his input on the show’s viewership numbers and why he thinks they didn’t reach their goals. Highlights are below.

Thinks it was interesting that the Grand Slam television special didn’t bring in more viewers for AEW:

“It was an interesting thing, how do you explain the fact that AEW does around a million viewers on a big-time hyped show that is loaded with five title matches, how do you justify or explain that? I don’t know the answer to that conundrum, I really don’t.”

How AEW provided their audience with everything they typically love:

“You’d think we were providing the audience with what they wanted to see; all of our top programs, all the titles that were significant are getting some exposure. When you don’t have those massive numbers that you were hoping for, it’s hard to explain why that happened.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)