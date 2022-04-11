Jim Ross recently talked about Vince McMahon having a succession plan on his Grilling JR podcast.

“One would hope, I assume he does. I just don’t know. Maybe the succession plan is to package it up and sell it. I’ve said before and I don’t mean to make it morbid, he’s the genius behind the whole damn thing. He’s very protective of what he’s built and I would be the same way. We want to protect what we’ve built.”

“I think Vince’s succession plan is, he’s the kind of guy who thinks he’s going to live forever and I hope he does. He’ll probably outlive me, and he might outlive you. He still trains hard and eats right and all those things. He’s got good DNA. So, I don’t know about the succession plan, but I think they have to say they have one simply for the stockholders’ sake. I think that it’s such an attractive property with so many diverse tentacles that spread around the world, I think it’s an attractive buy for some big company. It seems like that’s the direction that some big businesses are heading in – they’re selling and consolidating. That might be where his head is at, I don’t know how to answer that question. I just can’t see, today, anybody taking his place at the head of the table. I don’t know who’s there. There’s people who can do it I guess, but I don’t know who they are and what’s available and if Vince trusts them impeccably enough to turn the reins over to them.”