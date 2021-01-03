Jim Ross was asked if Scott Hall would have been a World Champion if he didn’t have his issues during this week’s “Grilling JR” episode.

Here is what he had to say:

“Oh yea. Absolutely. Scott’s personal demons are the only negative on his checklist. He had a great mind. He still does. He is very astute in the machinations of producing a wrestling character angle or storyline. He can work very well. He’s big and can work with any talents. He can be a big heel or be a big babyface.

The only thing that held Scott back was reliability. He was such a prisoner to the drugs and the booze that he had a hard time getting past that element. That became his identity at certain points of his career, which is totally unfortunate because he was a hell of a hand in the ring. Really good and he had a great mind. I’m surprised, and of course, this may be part of his decision, but I’m surprised somebody hasn’t picked him up in a creative capacity because I think he’s that good. It wouldn’t surprise me under better circumstances that Scott was the World Champion. He had the skills. He had the look. He had the aptitude. He just had those little demons nipping at his heels that seemingly didn’t ever go away. I haven’t heard from Scott in a while. Sometimes no news is good news.”