Jim Ross isn’t a fan of WWE scheduling Worlds Collide opposite AEW All Out weekend in the Chicago area.

The AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer addressed the scheduling during the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, questioning WWE’s motivation for holding Worlds Collide in the same market and on the same day as All Out.

“I don’t [like it],” Ross said. “Because I know the motivation, I think I know the motivation for them running an event, in that city, on that day, at that time.”

Ross argued that wrestling companies should be looking for ways to help grow the industry rather than work against each other.

“I think everybody should promote growth in our profession, I really do,” Ross said. “But it’s never going to f*cking happen because the wrestling business, too many people in the wrestling business are too ignorant to see that everybody can help each other.”

Ross went on to say that he has no issue with WWE putting on another major event for wrestling fans, but believes there were too many coincidences surrounding the scheduling for that to be the sole motivation.

“It’s not a matter of who’s going out of business,” Ross said. “I’m all for the wrestling fans, I’m watching a lot of wrestling right now. If their [WWE] motivation was to entertain the fans, have a big house and put on a great show, then I’m all for it, but that wasn’t the motivation.”

Ross mentioned how there’s “too many coincidences.”

“Too many coincidences,” he said. “That wasn’t the motivation. By putting CM Punk on the show, you already guaranteed yourself a big house in Chicago.”

As previously noted, WWE Worlds Collide is expected to be filmed with commentary, although it remains unclear whether the event will air live or on a delay.

There has also been speculation that Worlds Collide could eventually surface through Club WWE. WWE has yet to publicly outline the full strategy for the platform or confirm whether this weekend’s event will be made available there.