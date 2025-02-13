– Following his release alongside tag-team partner Luke Gallows as part of a dozen main roster cuts made by WWE last week, Karl Anderson has filed for some new trademarks. On Wednesday, February 12, Anderson filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “Automatic” and “AKA” for merchandise and entertainment purposes. The official description of the USPTO filing on 2/12 reads as follows:

– Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the WWE NXT debut of former AEW star Ricky Starks, as well as his take on those calling him “The Next Shawn Michaels” on the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast.

“I don’t know if he’ll be the next Shawn Michaels at his size, but he has a unique future,” Ross said. “He’s got a big personality, so hopefully, he’ll do well and live his dream. It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That’s not where it ends, that’s where it begins.”

Ross continued, “So, I saw the episode of NXT last night and was surprised to see Ricky Starks. I don’t know how he’s going to do. He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities. There’s no doubt about that. So we’ll see how it works out for him. It’s never easy to get over, and hopefully, he can get over and stay over as a top star. It remains to be seen. Let’s see how it goes.”

