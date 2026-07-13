Jim Ross has high praise for the new AEW World Champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (see video below), Ross reacted to Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship victory and didn’t hold back when discussing where “The Cleaner” stands among today’s top performers.

According to Ross, Omega is the best in-ring wrestler in the business today, citing his consistency and overall performance level.

“He [Kenny Omega] believes in his own abilities, and I don’t know anybody in the wrestling business, on any side of the fence, that is a better in-ring performer than Kenny Omega, I really don’t. There’s some good ones, no doubt, but I don’t know if there’s anyone in the business today that performs at a higher level consistently than Kenny Omega.”

Ross also shared his thoughts on the expected AEW All In showdown between Omega and Will Ospreay, saying he hopes the match is not used as a symbolic passing of the torch.

Instead, he would like to see Omega enjoy a lengthy reign as champion before that happens.

“Well, I hope it’s not a passing of the torch [with Ospreay beating Omega]. It’s a little early for that. For me, I’d like to see Kenny get a fair, long, productive run. But, I don’t know what Tony Khan’s plans are.”