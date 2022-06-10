AEW crowned the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women, at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha Hart went, which was emotional:

“I had a chance in the little green room environment in there, to sit and chat with Martha,” Ross stated. “I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it and so it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event.”

