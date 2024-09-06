When MJF vs. Daniel Garcia meet in a grudge match at the upcoming AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view this Saturday night, September 7, at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Jim Ross has a very clear-cut prediction for the outcome.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.” with Conrad Thompson, “Good Ol’ J.R.” revealed said-prediction.

“I expect greatness and I expect MJF to win in this one, I think it will come right down to the bottom of the ninth so to speak,” Ross said. “It’s kind of a cross roads for Daniel Garcia. He’s exceeded most people’s expectations, including mine. He’s evolved to a good hand, no doubt about that, but he’s got a lot to prove here step for step with MJF.”

Ross continued, “Of course, MJF needs to reclaim his turf a little bit, he’s been on a bit of a losing streak so to speak. Nothing serious, but he’s not coming in here with a great deal of momentum. Mentally in this match, they both have a tremendous amount of momentum to gain. MJF can step away from that losing streak and wrestle one of the top young talents who’s just getting back rolling. I think we’re kind of at a cross roads for these two guys. Garcia, like I said, is like a turn away from moving to the next level. Key thing is, you gotta win matches on pay-per-view to make that happen. Garcia, he’s colorful, he’s physical, he works hard so we’ll see how he does on the big stage in front of the Chicago crowd.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)