During the latest episode of “Grilling Jr,” Jim Ross talked about JBL’s run as WWE Champion from 2004-2005.

JBL had defeated Eddie Guerrero for the strap in 2004 and held it until WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

“I thought JBL made a very good champion because he was the kind of guy who can win by hook or crook. He had enough abilities, significant abilities as a matter of fact, on promos that he could talk his heat back onto himself which I thought was important. He was the kind of heel that was so obnoxious and overbearing that you would literally enjoy seeing him get his a*s whipped. So he had all the boxes checked there. I thought he checked all the boxes you wanted a heel to be and I thought he did a good job. If you had told me when we hired JBL back in the day that he would someday be the champion, I probably would have had a debate with you because I didn’t see it at that time, but as he got better, and he worked hard to get better, I thought he became a very viable heel.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co