Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross talked about the Hulk Hogan vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin dream match that never happened. WWE had the chance to do it at WrestleMania 18, but went with Rock vs. Hogan and they had the moment of No Way Out 2003, but went with Austin vs. Eric Bischoff and Rock vs. Hogan 2.

“Austin didn’t want to work with him,” Ross said on the “Grilling JR” podcast. “It was the wrong place at the wrong time. There was a time in both of their careers when that match should have been the dream match. The two biggest stars in the last two generations of wrestling fighting each other. But, again, and I’m not trying to make excuses for Hogan, but all truth be known, he should not even have been in a ring [in 2003] because he couldn’t get it done anymore.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc