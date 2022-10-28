On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about AEW world champion Jon Moxley, and why the Purveyor of Violence reminds him of the Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out JR”s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How fans gave him sh*t for comparing Moxley to Austin:

I made two comments (on Twitter), one, I took a screenshot of my TV with Bryan Danielson on it, and the more I get him on my TV, the more I like it. Everybody complimented that. I did another one, later on, just following the show, and it was during a Jon Moxley offensive frenzy; strikes, strikes, strikes, assault. All I said was, ‘Jon Moxley is Austin-esque.’ I should have probably said, ‘at this moment’ or ‘tonight’ or ‘during this offensive onslaught’ or something like that. I caught so much shit from fans. They want to make sure you see it, so they tag you and think you might react to them. It’s funny.

Why he thought Moxley’s offense was comparable to Austin:

I thought it was a compliment to Moxley and it was a compliment I meant. His game does remind me of Austin’s at times. Am I saying that he’s going to be better or greater than Austin? I don’t know that anybody will ever be as great as Stone Cold when he was at his peak. He’s still my favorite guy. I just thought there were pieces of Moxley’s game, surrounding his aggression and tenacity, that reminds me of Steve. That’s all I said. Then you get shit for it because someone didn’t agree with you or they think you’re putting Austin down. Just because you compliment someone doesn’t mean you’re knocking somebody else.

