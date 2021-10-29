Jim Ross answered various fan questions on the latest episode of Grilling Jr.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his take on why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena’s:

“That was Steve’s choice. He didn’t like doing them. He’s a reality show guy. He’s a guy that likes to get the production done in a few weeks as opposed to a few months. So the structure on a movie set, the hurry up and wait, we’re not shooting today, we’re going to change this, we’re going to do that, was not his cup of tea.

He didn’t have a lot of motivation for it. He tried it. He had some good opportunities. He had some good shots. He just didn’t enjoy it.”