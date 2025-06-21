Jim Ross has checked in with another update on his cancer situation.

On the latest installment of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator spoke about his ongoing battle with colon cancer.

Ross noted that his surgeon is pleased with how the operation and recovery turned out, and that he feels all the cancer was removed.

“Just healing, man. Just trying to heal and get better, and that’s kind of my goal right now,” he said. “I take it a day at a time and so, it’s all good. I’m feeling pretty good actually. I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He’s very happy, which makes me very happy.”

He continued, “So, I’m sore from the surgery. My abdomen is real sore, but, I’ve endured worse and so I’m feeling pretty good actually. Progress is good. I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So, I’m very blessed in that regard.”

“Good Ole’ J.R.” would go on to admit how scared he truly was while dealing with this situation.

“I was scared to death for a while,” he admitted. “I have to be honest with you. It’s that mysterious thing that you don’t know how — did they get everything they needed to get? Are we okay? But I have a real good surgeon. He’s taken care of me… I’m very blessed in that regard.”

So, is it too ambitious to think Jim Ross is well enough to attend AEW ALL IN: Texas, and possibly even work the show?

J.R. doesn’t think so.

“No, I don’t think it’s too ambitious,” he responded when asked the question. “I think it’s realistic. I’m hopeful that that’s what happens. I’d love to be a part of that event and see the fans and see the talents. I miss the talents a lot. I’ve been kind of isolated here at home, and between that and my doctor’s appointments.”

Ross continued, “So, it’s just one of those things, man, where you don’t expect to ever get cancer and I sure as hell didn’t expect to get it and the colon cancer is serious business, and I’m just glad I came through it without any complications and I’m very blessed in that regard, and I just — I don’t wanna say I’m too sentimental or too goo goo gaa gaa, whatever Pat Patterson used to say. But I’m feeling pretty good actually. So I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there. So, we’ll have to kind of wait and see. I’d love to show up and do a match or two. That’d be cool. So, we’ll see. I don’t wanna get too ambitious but, my plan is to be there and to participate. I wanna play. I want to get back in the game somehow, some way and contribute to the success of AEW and your big event (Starrcast) so, that’s kind of where I’m sitting.”