On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke about his experience filming Vice TV’s hit series Dark Side of the Ring, and how he feels like he was misrepresented on several occasions due to poor edits on the show. Ross later adds that he will continue to watch the program, but doesn’t plan on appearing for the series again. Highlights are below.

Feels like he was misrepresented on a few Dark Side of the Ring episodes:

“It’s mixed. I have some problems with some Dark Side editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys’ entrepreneurial spirit and I think it’s a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I’m still going to watch their shows.”

Doesn’t think he’ll be appearing on any more Dark Side Of The Ring episodes:

“I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I’ll continue to watch and we’ll see. They should get better at what they do.”

