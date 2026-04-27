The WWE Hall of Fame 2026 Legacy Wing class included a familiar and controversial name this year, as ‘Sycho’ Sid was officially inducted, though only via a video package rather than a full stage presentation.

As part of the Legacy Wing format, Sid’s recognition did not include an on-stage induction segment, something that immediately sparked conversation among fans and within the wrestling world about how his career was being honored.

Following the ceremony, Sid’s son Gunnar publicly voiced his frustration over how the presentation was handled, calling it disrespectful toward his father’s legacy.

Jim Ross was later asked about the situation during an appearance on Grilling JR, where he didn’t hold back when addressing both Sid’s placement and the reaction from his family.

“If my daddy was going into the Hall of Fame, I would want them to have the biggest presentation that they could produce,” Ross said. “Based on previous years’ criteria, by a variety of talents, Sid was overqualified to go into the Hall of Fame. [The Legacy Wing] is a joke. It’s just one way to give somebody a payday or some recognition, I understand that, but a guy who headlined WrestleMania a couple of times, a multi-time champion, he deserved and earned…was Sid a pain in the ass? Yeah, sometimes. No doubt about it. He was moody. He had a lot of pride, and some who worked with him closely may say that he had too much pride because he became a pain in the ass to work with.”

Ross continued, “But does that mean he doesn’t deserve to be in the regular Hall of Fame? No. He should’ve been in the regular Hall of Fame. Sid’s legacy, whether he’s in the Hall of Fame of Legacy Wing, he’s never going to be forgotten.”

Also included in the 2026 WWE Legacy Wing class was another notable name from wrestling history, as Bad News Brown was inducted alongside Sid.