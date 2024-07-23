Jim Ross speaks about his health once again.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator gave an update during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross thanks the number of fans who have reached out to wish him well, then states that he would love to be at AEW All In for the second year in a row. He adds that he’s not entirely sure if he’ll be able to as of yet before mentioning how fair Tony Khan has been with him since he signed back in 2019.

Appreciate all the well wishes. I can’t tell you how much your get-well wishes mean. I know you haven’t forgotten me. I haven’t forgotten you, that’s for damn sure. Thanks very much for all that, and it makes me feel good to know that people still give a shit because I damn sure give a shit. I hope to be in London [for All In]. It’s not a guarantee yet, but it’s something that I’m shooting for. If I had my druthers, I’d rather be in London and working that show. Just like last year, I worked a couple matches. That was plenty. So we’ll see how it works out this time. Tony Khan’s been extremely fair with me, and I want to be extremely fair with him.

He continues…

I hope to be a part of that presentation because I know that now that the talent have a feel for what to expect at Wembley Stadium, and I think that’s important. They got a taste now, so let’s see how they respond. The Wembley event’s gonna be special. There’s no doubt about that.

Ross has dealt with a slew of health difficulties over the last year. AEW has been using him to call select matches at pay-per-views and television, a role he has excelled at.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)